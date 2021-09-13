Monday, 13 September 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Man hurt in robbery

Man hurt in robbery

A MEMBER of staff was injured when masked men robbed the Sainsbury’s Local store in Henley.

The pair went into the Bell Street shop at about 10pm on Tuesday and threatened staff before escaping with a six-pack of beer.

Thames Valley Police are investigating.

A spokesman said: “Two men who are described as wearing dark clothing with masks entered the shop and caused damage and also assaulted one person. The man assaulted did not require hospital treatment.

“An investigation is ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 4321040346.”

An eyewitness said the staff were “terrified” and claimed that police did not arrive until 40 minutes after they were called.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33