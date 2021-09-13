Man hurt in robbery

A MEMBER of staff was injured when masked men robbed the Sainsbury’s Local store in Henley.

The pair went into the Bell Street shop at about 10pm on Tuesday and threatened staff before escaping with a six-pack of beer.

Thames Valley Police are investigating.

A spokesman said: “Two men who are described as wearing dark clothing with masks entered the shop and caused damage and also assaulted one person. The man assaulted did not require hospital treatment.

“An investigation is ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 4321040346.”

An eyewitness said the staff were “terrified” and claimed that police did not arrive until 40 minutes after they were called.