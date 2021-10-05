Tuesday, 05 October 2021

Banks cards stolen from elderly woman

AN elderly woman had bank cards stolen from her purse while she was in Market Place, Henley. 

The incident took place between 10am and 11am on Tuesday, September 28 and the cards were then used to withdraw money from the woman’s account. 

Thames Valley Police have released CCTV footage of people that they believe may have vital information that could help them with the investigation.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 43210437445. 

 

