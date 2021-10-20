Man who sent racist card receives community order

A MAN who was found guilty of sending a racist “Christmas” card has received a community order.

Bryan Olliver, 48, of Bensgrove Way, Woodcote, sent a card with a picture of a smiling monkey to Michael Read’s home on Christmas Eve 2019.

Mr Read said he thought his family was “in danger” as the card was racist towards his partner, Heidi Price, who is half Jamaican.

Olliver was convicted of malicious communication following a trial at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court last month.

He was also found guilty of assault by beating for spitting on Mr Read and of assault by spitting at his mother, Angela.

During the sentencing hearing today (Wednesday) magistrates said that as part of the 18-month community order, Olliver must complete a 32-day activity requirement and 120 hours of unpaid work in the community.

He was also handed a restraining order, which prevents him from contacting Mr Read, his mother, or his partner for 18 months.

Olliver must also not enter Croft Way, the street on which the couple live, for the same period and must pay prosecution costs of £775.

During the trial, the court heard how police found that the card had been bought online from Red Frog Designs, which confirmed that the payment details and delivery order came from Olliver.

Olliver denied that he was responsible and claimed that a friend of his teenage son, who was staying with him at the time, could have accessed his laptop. He told the court that the boy had been underpaid by Mr Read for a day’s work and was “not happy” about it.

For the full story, pick up a copy of the Henley Standard, out on Friday.