Man struck wife in face during row

A MAN who “lashed out” at his wife after an argument has received a community order.

Julian Stevens, 53, of Church Lane, Peppard, slapped his wife in the face, making her nose bleed.

He admitted assault by beating at Skipton Magistrates’ Court in North Yorkshire on Friday.

The court heard how the pair, who are separated, had been married for more than 20 years but remained on good terms.

Stevens, who is in a new relationship, would stay with his wife and child at their family home in Glusburn when he was in the area for work.

On June 16, the pair argued and she slapped him on the arm and around his face and Stevens reacted by slapping her back.

Nadine Clough, prosecuting, told the court on Friday that Stevens “lashed out once in excessive self-defence”.

She said his wife had not wanted to continue with the prosecution but by then he had already been interviewed by police. There had been no request for a restraining order.

Julian White, for Stevens, said he had faced a “perfect storm”.

He was very sorry and had lost his job after telling his employer what he had done.

Magistrates told Stevens that his response had been disproportionate.

He was given a 12-month community order with 150 hours’ unpaid work. He will also have to carry out up to 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He will also undergo alcohol monitoring for six months after the magistrates said they believed drink had been a major contributor to his behaviour.

Stevens was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge of £95.