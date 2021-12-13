Driver fined

FREDDIE VAN MIERLO, who represents Watlington on ... [more]
A MAN from Henley was fined £1,000 and given six penalty points at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court after being found guilty of failing to inform police about the driver of a VW Golf suspected of having committed a traffic offence.
Roderick Thomas, 63, of Rotherfield Road, was also ordered to pay costs and a surcharge totalling £870.
Villagers flock to arcade for Christmas celebrations
HUNDREDS of people attended a Christmas ... [more]
