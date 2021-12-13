Monday, 13 December 2021

Driver fined

A MAN from Henley was fined £1,000 and given six penalty points at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court after being found guilty of failing to inform police about the driver of a VW Golf suspected of having committed a traffic offence.

Roderick Thomas, 63, of Rotherfield Road, was also ordered to pay costs and a surcharge totalling £870.

