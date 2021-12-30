200 drivers arrested

ALMOST 200 people were arrested in the first two weeks of a crackdown on drink and drug driving by Thames Valley Police.

More than 1,000 breathalyser tests and nearly 200 drug wipe tests were carried out as part of Operation Holly, which ran throughout this month.

In the two weeks to December 15, 104 people were arrested for drink driving and 91 for drug driving across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

A total of 1,123 breath tests was conducted, with 36 positive results, and 174 drug wipes were carried out, with 79 positive results.

Sgt Dave Hazlett, of the police road safety unit said: “These figures should act as a serious warning. Drink or drug driving are one of the four main causes of injury and death on our roads. Even the slightest amount in your system could reduce your ability to drive safely, therefore increasing the risk of causing serious harm to yourself or others.

“I want to thank the vast majority of drivers who are making the right choices and complying with the law.”