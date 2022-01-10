Monday, 10 January 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Drivers held

Drivers held

A TOTAL of 383 people were arrested in the Thames Valley in December during a police anti-drink/drug driving campaign.

Operation Holly included 229 arrests for drink driving and 152 for drug driving.

Seventy-five out of 1,541 breath tests were positive, as were 125 out of 265 drug wipes.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33