Man banned

A MAN from Wargrave has been banned from the road for two years for drink-driving.

Timothy Agnew, 33, of Hamilton Road, was caught in Bridge Street, Reading, on May 26 last year and found to have 97 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The limit is 35 micrograms.

Reading magistrates also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid community work and to pay £695 costs.

