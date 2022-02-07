Drink driver disqualified

A WOMAN from Sonning Common has been fined and banned for drink-driving.

Charlotte Dubsoc was stopped while driving in Bath Road, Slough, on June 26 last year and found to have 73 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Dubsoc, 34, of Bay Tree Rise, pleaded guilty at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

She was disqualified for 20 months, fined £500 and ordered to pay £550 costs.