Man imprisoned after Caversham kidnap attempt

A MAN has been sentenced to three months in prison after attempting to kidnap a woman in Caversham while she was on a run.

Ashley Canavan, 32, of Addington Road, Northamptonshire, had tried to get the woman, who is in her Twenties, into his black three door Audi with blacked-out windows after following her on Wednesday last week.

He followed her down Church Street, Prospect Street and Gosbrook Road and started shouting at her trying to get her into his car at about 10.35pm before another woman intervened.

He pleaded guilty to common assault at Reading Magistrates Court yesterday and has also been disqualified from driving for six months.

Detective Constable Grace Dooey, based at Reading police station, said: “Thames Valley Police are committed to protecting women and ensuring that women are able to feel safe.

“This result demonstrates that this offenders actions were unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”