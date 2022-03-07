Man hurt in hit and run crash

AN elderly man was injured in a hit and run crash in Henley town centre.

Police said he was struck by a Mercedes in Greys Road car park and the driver failed to stop.

The victim, who is in his seventies, suffered a grazed hip and was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses after the incident, which happened at about 12.15pm on Sunday. The car was a silver Mercedes SLK 200 AMG Sport.

Pc Curtis Emery, the investigating officer, said: “This occurred in the middle of the day and we are confident that it was witnessed.

“It has come to our attention that somebody may have filmed it on their phone and we would urge them to come forward and provide us with this evidence.

“If you were in the area of the car park around this time, please check any dash-cam footage which could assist us in the investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 43220088618.