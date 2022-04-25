Panning trial

Easter eggs donated to refugees
Monday, 25 April 2022
A MAN from Henley is being prosecuted for alleged illegal gold-panning in a Snowdonia river.
Brian Wright, 65, has denied breaching forestry byelaws in a case brought by Natural Resources Wales.
At Llandudno magistrates’ court on Wednesday last week it was alleged Wright had been unlawfully gold-panning at Afon Wen, in Coed y Brenin, and operating a metal detector.
But solicitor Graham Parry, for Wright, said the question for the trial would be whether the byelaws applied.
A trial will take place next month.
25 April 2022
