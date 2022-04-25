Monday, 25 April 2022

Panning trial

Panning trial

A MAN from Henley is being prosecuted for alleged illegal gold-panning in a Snowdonia river.

Brian Wright, 65, has denied breaching forestry byelaws in a case brought by Natural Resources Wales.

At Llandudno magistrates’ court on Wednesday last week it was alleged Wright had been unlawfully gold-panning at Afon Wen, in Coed y Brenin, and operating a metal detector.

But solicitor Graham Parry, for Wright, said the question for the trial would be whether the byelaws applied.

A trial will take place next month.

