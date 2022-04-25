Monday, 25 April 2022

Bike stolen

A BICYCLE was stolen from outside a Henley pub last Friday.

The thief cut through a lock before taking the Rockhopper mountain bike from outside the Bird in Hand in Greys Road between 8.30pm and 9pm.

It is dark grey in colour and has an electric pack on the back as the machine has been electrified.

