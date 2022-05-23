Monday, 23 May 2022

Suspect man

Suspect man

A MAN was seen behaving suspiciously in Sonning Common.

Police said he approached a group of girls in the park off Lea Road at about 4.30pm on Thursday last week.

He took a drink from one of their water bottles. He then met another man at the end of Green Lane.

Officers attended but the men had vanished.

