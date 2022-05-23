Car park card scam

All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
Monday, 23 May 2022
PEOPLE using Greys Road car park in Henley have been warned to beware of card scammers.
An 83-year-old man was approached on Saturday by a “French” man asking for help with the ticket machine. When he tried two of his own cards, both were taken by the machine.
Later, he contacted his card provider and found one card had been used and six attempts had been made to use the other one.
23 May 2022
More News:
All events free at ninth alternative gardening festival
CHELSEA Fringe Henley, a celebration of ... [more]
We found 6in fossil in river from 95 million years ago
A FAMILY from Sonning Common found a 6in fossil ... [more]
Plaque to honour woman who saved village library
A PLAQUE has been unveiled in memory of a woman ... [more]
Archaeologists open window on past as they return to Blounts Court dig
PARTS of a Roman wall and another wall from the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say