Monday, 23 May 2022

Car park card scam

PEOPLE using Greys Road car park in Henley have been warned to beware of card scammers.

An 83-year-old man was approached on Saturday by a “French” man asking for help with the ticket machine. When he tried two of his own cards, both were taken by the machine.

Later, he contacted his card provider and found one card had been used and six attempts had been made to use the other one.

