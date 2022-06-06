Thug jailed

A MAN who attacked his partner in Henley has been jailed.

George Morgan was given a 12-month suspended sentence at Oxford Crown Court earlier this year after he admitted assaulting the 33-year-old woman in her flat.

Now he has been jailed after failing to provide the probation service with evidence about why he had skipped appointments.

Morgan, formerly of Villa Close, Cholsey, has already served 37 weeks on remand that will count towards his sentence.