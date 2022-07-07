Teenage boy attacked in Henley

A TEENAGE boy was attacked by two men in Henley.

He had been walking with a group of friends in Greys Road at 4pm on June 17 when he told the men to stop staring inappropriately at a girl.

They reacted by punching him in the face and broke two of his front teeth.

The victim required dental treatment following the attack.

Police have released a CCTV image of the men in the hope someone will come forward to identify them.

Investigating officer PC Alice Bridgwater said: “We would like to appeal to anybody who recognises the men in this image to please get in touch as we believe they may have information in connection with this incident.

“We would also like to appeal to those within the area with CCTV or doorbell camera footage.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43220266050 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.