Boy attacked

A BOY’S front teeth were broken when he was punched in Henley.

He was walking with a group of friends in Greys Road at about 4pm on June 17 when two men attacked him.

Police said the teenagers told the men to stop looking at a girl inappropriately so they punched the boy in the face. The victim needed dental treatment.

Police are appealing for witnessing and have released a CCTV image of the suspects.

