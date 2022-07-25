Monday, 25 July 2022

Thieves play hide and seek

TWO men suspected of stealing equipment from a building site in Henley were arrested after trying to play “hide and seek” with officers.

Thames Valley Police were called to the site in Rotherfield Road on Thursday last week at 10am.

The men tried hiding to avoid capture but officers from different policing units were able to cordon off the area and they were discovered. Their vehicle was also seized.

