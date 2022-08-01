Speeding fine

THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
A MAN from Henley was fined £1,000 for speeding.
Paul Rosen, 64, of Badgemore, was caught driving his Land Rover at 88mph in a 60mph zone along the B645 near Hargrave, Northamptonshire, on November 10, 2021.
Northamptonshire magistrates also ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £100 and costs of £90. His licence was also endorsed with six points.
01 August 2022
More News:
Tennis breaks down barriers with free family fun day
ABOUT 85 people took part in a free event at ... [more]
Recreation ground opened in time for school holidays
THE Memorial Park recreation ground in Sonning ... [more]
POLL: Have your say