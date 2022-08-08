Police plea after fires

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two suspicious fires at Sheepcot recreation ground in Goring.

Firefighters attended both incidents, which happened at 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 5 and 11.28pm the following night.

Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to who was seen walking away from the area of the first fire.

If anyone thinks they know him, or has any information, call police on 101, quoting reference number 43220297910.