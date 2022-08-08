Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Police plea after fires

Police plea after fires

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after two suspicious fires at Sheepcot recreation ground in Goring. 

Firefighters attended both incidents, which happened at 8.30pm on Tuesday, July 5 and 11.28pm the following night.

Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to who was seen walking away from the area of the first fire.

If anyone thinks they know him, or has any information, call police on 101, quoting reference number 43220297910.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33