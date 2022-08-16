Stuntman who played 'Queen' at London Olympics jailed for attacking girlfriend

A STUNTMAN who jumped out of a plane dressed as the Queen during the 2012 Olympics opening ceremony has been jailed for attacking his girlfriend.

Gary Connery, 53, of Greys Road, Henley, pushed his former partner down the stairs of the home they shared on October 24, 2020.

It came after an argument over who would “turn off the lights and shut the gate”. The victim suffered a shoulder injury and a cut above her eye.

Connery, who became known as the Bird Man of Henley after becoming the first person to jump out of an aeroplane without a parachute, was jailed for 18 months today (Tuesday) for causing grievous bodily harm.

Judge Nigel Daly, sitting at Oxford Crown Court, said: “It is clear that you had an argument late at night. You’d both been drinking and it is clear that you lost your temper.

“However she was behaving she did not deserve to be thrown downstairs. Throwing somebody down the stairs, as I am quite satisfied you did, can result in extremely serious injuries. In this case it resulted in injuries which were serious.”

He added: “I have read in some detail the [probation service] pre-sentence report it is abundantly clear from that pre-sentence report that you show absolutely no remorse for what happened and you do not seem to accept any fault.”

Judge Daly imposed a restraining order preventing him from contacting his victim indefinitely.

A full report will be published in this week’s Henley Standard, out on Friday.