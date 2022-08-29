Monday, 29 August 2022

29 August 2022

Pair caught in stolen car

Pair caught in stolen car

TWO men were arrested in Shiplake for driving a stolen vehicle.

They were in the Mini One, which had been taken in Luton, when they were stopped in Reading Road.

Police had been alerted on Thursday evening last week by an automatic number plate recognition camera in Reading.

Officers located the car in Caversham Park Road, Emmer Green, and followed it along the A4155 until they stopped it by Shiplake College.

A 26-year-old man from Luton and a 21-year-old man were arrested and handed over to Bedfordshire Police.

29 August 2022

