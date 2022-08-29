Monday, 29 August 2022

29 August 2022

Bike stolen

Bike stolen

AN electric bike was stolen from the King’s Road car park in Henley.

The machine had been chained to the bicycle rack when it was taken at about 5.45pm on Thursday last week.

Eyewitnesses said they saw two or three people, one wearing a red bandana and another with a white helmet.

They arrived on a silver Yamaha and a white moped and were later seen travelling along Reading Road towards the town centre.

