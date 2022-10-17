Pre-school and village hall targeted by vandals

VANDALS broke into a nursery school’s garden shed and left toys broken in the playground.

The incident happened at Wargrave Pre-School in the recreation ground in East View Road over the bank holiday weekend last month.

Natasha Saunders, manager at the pre-school, said: “When we came in after the holiday there were toys across the playground.

“Two scooters and bikes had been wedged behind the shed and were broken.

“They did it again a couple of nights later but nothing was broken.

“It’s upsetting as most of our stuff is donated. The parents are upset and are trying to get other scooters and bikes.

“We’ll be putting up CCTV cameras. I’ve been told by a member of the parish council that he’ll keep an extra eye out.”

Meanwhile, two windows at Charvil village hall were broken in the latest in a series of vandal attacks in the village.

A sign at the pavilion was also broken in an incident on the night of September 9.

Parish clerk Miranda Parker said: “It wasn’t a break-in, it was just petty vandalism. It looks like they had pelted it with gravel because there was gravel mixed in with the broken bits of glass.

“On the same night, someone noticed some youths gathered near East Park Farm, near the pavilion. The sign saying ‘Charvil pavilion’ was knocked off and broken in two.”

In other incidents of antisocial behaviour over previous weeks a bench was damaged and a young tree outside the village hall was wrenched out of the ground.

Mrs Parker said: “I’m sure we’re not the only ones experiencing it but it’s annoying when these things happen.

“We’re looking into CCTV and various things and their cost and effectiveness.

“We’re trying to encourage people to report incidents as it’s a good way of trying to prevent things happening.”

All the incidents were reported to Thames Valley Police.