Monday, 17 October 2022

17 October 2022

Man admits threat to Pizza Express diners

A MAN who threatened a mother and child and a bystander who came to their aid at a restaurant in Henley could face prison.

Jonathan Pearse, 46, was in Pizza Express in Market Place at about 6pm on March 8 when he became angry and shouted at the pair who were sitting at the next table.

Another diner stepped in and escorted them to their car outside the restaurant but Pearse followed them out and shoved the bystander several times.

He was then locked out of the restaurant and police were called. He was found to be in possession of cocaine.

Pearse, of St Albans, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine, using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence and assault by beating when he appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

He was bailed to return on November 3 for sentencing.

17 October 2022

