Night-time raid on Herb Farm

EQUIPMENT and other items were stolen in a break-in at a garden centre in Sonning Common.

The intruders climbed over a fence to get into the grounds of the Herb Farm in Peppard Road but didn’t enter the shop and café building.

Instead, they stole statues, plant pots, herbs, bird food, gloves and baskets, among other items.

The break-in happened at about 10.45pm on Thursday, October 6.

It was discovered by site manager Vicky Goodwin the next morning when she found garden chairs on either side of the fence.

Footage from the CCTV inside the shop showed people outside with a torch but it was too dark for them to be identified.

Mrs Goodwin said: “I’m very angry because we earn our money from this and these people will be profiting from this godforsaken act by putting our products in a market.

“Now they’ve seen how easy it is to get in they could do it again without getting caught. It’s absolutely ridiculous that there are no police in the village. It was announced on TV that for every break-in someone will come but no one has been here. It’s appalling.”

Since the incident, a CCTV camera has been installed outside and barbed wire has been placed around the fence. The baskets and trollies which are usually are left outside now put inside at the end of each day.

Residents echoed their frustrations about the lack of a police presence in the village, where police office closed in March 2017.

Helen Lou Lou said: “Sadly, Sonning Common is an easy target. Zero police presence, fairly affluent and we go under the radar. When the station closed, the village was a lot smaller. We really need a police

presence.”

Rob Woods said: “We pay a lot of council tax yet I haven’t seen any police around here for years. We pay for a service which is non-existent.”

Hannah Smith said: “This is unacceptable. Why don’t we have a small police station? What if there was a emergency? This can’t

continue.”

Thames Valley Police said they were investigating.

A spokesman said: “The force will always respond to incidents that affect our communities the most, particularly where threat, harm and risk is at its greatest.”