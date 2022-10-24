Clerk doesn’t hold back with criticism

Light party
A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]
Monday, 24 October 2022
WHEN you make a report to the police, do you ever wonder where it goes?
Well, the Sonning Common parish clerk says it’s to a “washing machine in the sky”.
Philip Collings was speaking about the lack of police presence in the village following a break-in at the Herb Farm garden centre in Peppard Road.
He said: “When we see police in the village grabbing their lunch from the Co-op, we should probably run up a flag on the flagpole because it’s such a rare occasion.”
It’s not the first time the clerk has complained about the police. In 2018, after some drug dealing and shoplifting incidents went unsolved, he said: “They have been doing diddly squat — it’s too much like hard work to get off their a***s and do anything.”
24 October 2022
More News:
TRADERS in Wargrave are unhappy at plans to at ... [more]
POLL: Have your say