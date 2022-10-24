Clerk doesn’t hold back with criticism

WHEN you make a report to the police, do you ever wonder where it goes?

Well, the Sonning Common parish clerk says it’s to a “washing machine in the sky”.

Philip Collings was speaking about the lack of police presence in the village following a break-in at the Herb Farm garden centre in Peppard Road.

He said: “When we see police in the village grabbing their lunch from the Co-op, we should probably run up a flag on the flagpole because it’s such a rare occasion.”

It’s not the first time the clerk has complained about the police. In 2018, after some drug dealing and shoplifting incidents went unsolved, he said: “They have been doing diddly squat — it’s too much like hard work to get off their a***s and do anything.”