Monday, 24 October 2022

24 October 2022

Man cleared

A MAN accused of aggravated burglary and wounding with intent in Henley has been acquitted.

Michael Sewell, 31, of Montpelier Drive, Caversham, was formally cleared at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

He was due to face a trial for the alleged offence at a property in Queen Street Mews on April 13, 2021 but the alleged victim refused to give evidence.

24 October 2022

