Monday, 24 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

24 October 2022

Drink driver disqualified

Drink driver disqualified

A MAN has been banned from driving after he was involved in a crash and found to be four times over the drink-drive limit.

Johnathan Wilder, 64, of Blackmore Lane, Sonning Common, admitted driving illegally in Fair Mile, Henley on September 26.

Oxford Magistrates’ Court heard he was involved in a collision with another vehicle at 3am.

He was given a roadside breath test by police and was found to have 142mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35mcg.

The driver and two passengers of the other vehicle were injured in the crash but all have made a full recovery.

Wilder admitted one count of driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit.

He was disqualified from driving for four years and ordered to pay £270 costs.

Sgt Robin Nickless, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: “This was a deeply concerning incident. It is very fortunate that no one was seriously injured.

“I am pleased to see the courts have handed down this sentence and hope it shows those who drive while under the influence of alcohol will be will face justice.”

He thanked members of the public who helped the police.

24 October 2022

More News:

Light party

A LIGHT party for three- to 11-year-olds will be ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33