Drink driver disqualified

A MAN has been banned from driving after he was involved in a crash and found to be four times over the drink-drive limit.

Johnathan Wilder, 64, of Blackmore Lane, Sonning Common, admitted driving illegally in Fair Mile, Henley on September 26.

Oxford Magistrates’ Court heard he was involved in a collision with another vehicle at 3am.

He was given a roadside breath test by police and was found to have 142mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath, the legal limit being 35mcg.

The driver and two passengers of the other vehicle were injured in the crash but all have made a full recovery.

Wilder admitted one count of driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above the limit.

He was disqualified from driving for four years and ordered to pay £270 costs.

Sgt Robin Nickless, of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: “This was a deeply concerning incident. It is very fortunate that no one was seriously injured.

“I am pleased to see the courts have handed down this sentence and hope it shows those who drive while under the influence of alcohol will be will face justice.”

He thanked members of the public who helped the police.