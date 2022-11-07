Monday, 07 November 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

07 November 2022

No honesty

File picture of bread

AN honesty box was stolen from outside the home of a Henley baker.

Tom Tuite Dalton, who runs the Boston Road Bakery from his home, used the box so he could sell bread outside his front door but it was stolen on Tuesday last week with about £20 inside it. 

Mr Tuite Dalton is now looking at other ways that payments could be made, including by card. 

07 November 2022

More News:

Place to be

WATLINGTON has been named one of the best places ... [more]

 

Vehicle blaze

A VEHICLE believed to be a Land-Rover was ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33