MP rejects calls to support climate bill

HENLEY MP John Howell has reiterated his objections to the Climate and Ecology Bill.

The private members’ bill calls for the protection and restoration of natural ecosystems and the formation of citizens’ assemblies to propose green measures.

It would require the UK to achieve climate and nature targets and to implement a strategy to meet those targets.

The bill is is currently having its second reading in parliament.

Henley Mayor Michelle Thomas has sent an open letter to Mr Howell on behalf of the town council urging him to support the bill.

She said: “As we approach the opening of COP27 on November 6, I am writing to reiterate Henley Town Council’s acknowledgement of an ecological emergency and support for the Climate and Ecology Bill. The council is also asking you to take action.

“The council appointed a climate emergency working group in 2019 and is implementing a range of emissions-reducing and awareness-raising projects, including energy audits and solar panels for homes and businesses and the establishment of a Henley Car Club.

“While acknowledging that there is still far to go, the council feels it has made substantial progress on addressing the climate emergency and now wants to do more to protect habitats and wildlife.”

Mr Howell says the bill has flaws which make it unworkable in practice and claims the Government is already doing enough to make a difference.

He said: “I have talked to the proponents of the bill and have made it clear that while I support many of the actions, I cannot support the bill.”

The bill is being promoted locally by the CCE Bill Alliance Oxfordshire and today (Friday) an open letter will be sent to all Oxfordshire MPs. There will be a “hand-in” event in front of Henley town hall which the Mayor and business leaders will attend.