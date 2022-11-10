Car ‘egged’ by youths

A WOMAN’S car was “egged” by what is believed to have been a large group of teenage boys.

The vehicle was parked in Belle Vue Road, Henley, at about 9.15pm on Friday when about 20 youths attacked it with eggs and flour.

Staff at the One Stop shop in Greys Road have said that people of the same description bought the ingredients shortly beforehand.

Police are investigating and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.