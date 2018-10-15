Housebuilder’s golf day tees up funding for children’s charity

DEVELOPER Bewley Homes has presented children’s charity Sebastian’s Action Trust with a cheque for £24,691 — part of the amount raised at this year’s Bewley Homes annual golf fund-raising day.

The cheque was presented by Bewley Homes managing director Andrew Brooks and the firm’s commercial director Simon Taphouse to Jane Gates OBE, chief executive of Sebastian’s Action Trust.

Based in Hampshire, Sebastian’s Action Trust provides emotional, social and practical support for children with life-threatening or life-limiting illnesses and their families, assisting from diagnosis through treatment and beyond.

The charity also offers respite breaks at its flagship facility, The Bluebells, in North Waltham, Basingstoke.

Andrew Brooks said: “Giving back to the communities in which we live and work is central to our ethos at Bewley Homes and we were delighted that the money raised from the 2018 golf day has been able to provide vital funds for Sebastian’s Action Trust.

“Whilst an incredibly worthwhile cause, one of the primary reasons for choosing to support this particular cause is because we know the money raised will help our community at a local level.”

Jane Gates said: “The relationship we share with Bewley is truly special — its origins lie in helping us from inception to source the land, obtain planning permission and build The Bluebells.

“This at a time when, as complete novices, we had no idea how we could realise our founder’s last wish to create a special place for seriously ill children to escape the rigours of treatment with family and loved ones.

“We are so grateful for the continuation of this relationship, which is now helping us to add specialist facilities to our latest acquisition, The Woodlands, in Crowthorne, Berkshire.

“As a charity that receives no statutory funding we are entirely reliant upon our own endeavours and the generosity of our supporters and sponsors.

“The money raised through the Bewley Homes golf day will be used to create an accessible horticultural garden, allowing seriously ill and disabled children to derive enjoyment, companionship and therapeutic benefit from activities that involve the growing, cultivation and harvesting of their own produce.

“We are so thankful for this fantastic opportunity and wish to offer our sincere appreciation to all who gave so generously.”

For more information, call Bewley Homes on 0118 970 8200 or visit www.bewley.co.uk