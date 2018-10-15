‘Subprime’ mortgages staging a comeback

A DECADE on from the collapse of Lehman Brothers, there are warnings that so-called “subprime” mortgages — and the complex investment products in which they were packaged up — are making a comeback.

Subprime mortgage lender Belmont Green has packeted up and sold more than £1billion worth of mortgages to investors with high housing market risk appetites, according to the Mail on Sunday.

In financial terms, a subprime mortgage is often an adjustable rate mortgage offered to prospective borrowers with lower credit ratings who are assessed as presenting a larger than average risk of defaulting on the loan.

To compensate the lender for the higher level of risk, subprime loans command a higher interest rate.

During the 2000s, Lehman Brothers was heavily invested in subprime-mortgage backed loans that were put into complex bundles known as mortgage-backed securities.

This had the unhappy effect of obscuring their risk and value and left Lehman — at the time the fourth largest investment bank in the US — highly exposed to movements in the housing market.

Vida Homeloans, the trading name of Belmont Green, offers products with a loan to value ratio of up to 90 per cent for first-time buyers, which are sold to borrowers via brokers.

On its website, Vida Homeloans describes itself as “the modern mortgage lender” for “customers who may not fit the criteria currently demanded by high street banks”.

It also offers interest-only mortgages, which have been criticised by the Financial Conduct Authority for leaving borrowers at risk of losing their homes if they cannot afford to repay the capital at the end of the loan term.

In 2013, an FCA report found that just under half of interest-only borrowers might not be able to pay off their loans in full.

Belmont Green chief executive David Tweedy said: “Belmont Green serves a wide range of mortgage customers who are not well served by the mainstream financial institutions for a variety of reasons.”