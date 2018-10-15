Two-bed apartment is close to everything Henley has to offer

WEST Hill Court on King’s Road is a collection of smart, modern mews houses and apartments in the heart of Henley, set back slightly from the road.

Interestingly, this quiet gated development incorporates a Grade II listed building, West Hill House, which sits around the corner on West Street — the single-lane road that runs parallel with Gravel Hill.

West Hill House is an attractive and imposing white townhouse dating back to the 17th century, with a slate roof and glorious big sash windows.

On the first floor of West Hill House is a fabulous two-bedroom apartment, which is on the market with Philip Booth Esq at a guide price of £800,000.

The apartment’s address is 2 West Hill Court, King’s Road, but it actually overlooks West Hill itself — effectively straddling two of Henley’s most desirable residential streets.

The apartment benefits from secure allocated parking and access to the sheltered communal garden available for residents.

There is a shared entrance to the communal hallway on the ground floor of West Hill House, through a handsome grey door and an ornate covered porch in the shape of an arch.

Up on the first floor, the door to the apartment opens on to a fabulous living room, which is almost 24 feet long.

The décor in this room is light and contemporary, with pale muted colours and some traditional features that remind you of the building’s history and heritage — such as beautiful ornate cornices and dado and picture rails.

This large reception room benefits from elegant high ceilings, wood flooring and a full-height bay window that overlooks the gardens. It also has a lovely feature fireplace in grey with a marble hearth.

The living room leads to the apartment’s inner hallway, which has some useful storage cupboards built in.

Off the hallway, the kitchen-breakfast room is super stylish with black shiny quartz work surfaces, white walls, white floor and wall cabinets with chrome trim and some interesting curves.

There is an inset sink unit and several integrated appliances, including a dishwasher, a ceramic hob and an AEG oven.

The stunning sash window in the kitchen-breakfast room overlooks the comings and goings on West Street, but it has shutters to make this a very private space if required.

On the same side of the building overlooking West Street are the two bedrooms — both of which also have traditional sash windows and white wooden shutters, beautiful wood floors and fitted wardrobes with sliding doors.

The master bedroom has a stunning tiled en suite bathroom with a freestanding bath, a large shower cubicle designed as a wet room, a wall-mounted WC, some storage space and cosy underfloor heating that keeps your feet warm when you step out of the shower.

There is a second bathroom off the central hallway, also featuring underfloor heating and a large shower cubicle.

2 West Hill Court has a bonus feature in the basement — its very own wine cellar. This quirky and characterful room features a curved ceiling, white walls and a grey tiled floor.

The wine cellar was recently refurbished, so it has light and power — it has some large storage cupboards built in, along with space for more than 100 bottles of wine.

There are also some built-in shelves in the wine cellar that are currently being used as a display area for some of the rowing trophies and medals that belong to the apartment’s current owner, who is the director of rowing at Leander Club.

There is a service charge for residents living in the West Hill Court development, which covers a number of services including the cleaning and maintenance of the communal areas and gardens.

The pretty communal gardens feature paved pathways and lawned sections, seating areas, shrubs, hedges and mature trees.

The apartment at 2 West Hill Court is being offered for sale on the basis of a share of the freehold of the building.

Being right in the middle of Henley, it is extremely close to all the shops, restaurants and attractions that the town has to offer.

It is within easy walking distance of Waitrose, the cinema, the theatre, the river, Henley’s pubs and cafes, and the railway station.

This property represents a great opportunity to own a home that is part of a modern, upmarket gated development, situated in a historic Grade II listed property in one of Henley’s most central locations.

At a glance...

2 WEST HILL COURT, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: two

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: one, plus a wine cellar in the basement

• Gross internal area of apartment: 1,021 sq ft / 94.9 sq m

• Gross internal area of basement: 133 sq ft / 12.3 sq m

Guide price: £800,000 share of freehold

Agent: Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343 or 07795 422284