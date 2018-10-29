UK construction and infrastructure sectors are busy despite Brexit uncertainty

WORKLOADS continue to grow in the UK construction and infrastructure sector, amid financial constraints and Brexit uncertainties, according to the results of the RICS UK Construction and Infrastructure Market Survey.

In the third quarter of this year, 20 per cent more chartered surveyors reported that their workloads had risen rather than fallen. Unsurprisingly, given the recent support from Government, private housing and infrastructure workloads reported the strongest rise.

Private housing workloads improved with 30 per cent more respondents reporting a rise.

Meanwhile, the infrastructure sector also continued to strengthen this quarter, with 22 per cent more respondents reporting a rise in workloads.

Looking at the infrastructure sector in more detail, rail, roads and energy are the sub-sectors expected to see the strongest growth in output over the coming 12 months.

Following the go-ahead from Government on major projects such as HS2, the Heathrow expansion and Hinkley Point C, it is likely that these projects are underpinning the growth as work starts to get underway.

Meanwhile, activity across the private industrial and public non-housing categories improved modestly with net balances of nine per cent and 11 per cent, respectively. A soft patch was most observable in public housing where the pace of workloads slowed from 12 per cent to seven per cent.

Regionally, workloads are now reported to be increasing across all regions, with notable acceleration in the Midlands and East.

The pace of private housing activity was strongest outside of London and the South East whilst Scotland and Northern Ireland saw the industrial and infrastructure sectors contract.

Despite the growth in recent workloads, financial constraints are reported by 75 per cent of surveyors to be by far the most significant impediment to growth. This is down slightly from 80 per cent in the second quarter of this year. Anecdotal evidence suggests the difficulties to accessing bank finance and credit, along with cash flow and liquidity challenges are the main reasons for hampering current growth.

Cyclical market conditions are also making an impact. In an additional question introduced this quarter, respondents were also asked how credit conditions have changed over the past three months. Twelve per cent more respondents reported a deterioration rather than improvement, with them expecting this to worsen over the next three and 12 months.

Near term, the outlook for the sector remains upbeat. Respondents have reported growth in the number of new business enquiries received and 42 per cent more respondents have reported seeing more new hires in their company over the last three months.

However, the outlook for the economy as a whole has led to a reduced optimism for the construction sector over the year ahead, with respondents pointing to a softening in growth.

Thirty-three per cent more contributors expect activity to rise rather than fall, down from 41 per cent, last quarter, and a net balance of 25 per cent foresee an increase in hiring.

As the pace of growth has broadly moderated, since 2014, anecdotal evidence suggests that the uncertainty generated around Brexit, as the date to exit draws closer, is the main reason for the relatively cautious outlook.

Brexit caution could also be a reason for the reported rise in tender prices, as 61 per cent and 50 per cent more respondents continue to envisage greater price pressures in the building and civil engineering areas, respectively.

Jeffrey Matsu, RICS senior economist, said: “While ongoing capacity constraints have supported steady workload activity, the outlook is far from clear. Recent Brexit indecision has added considerably to this uncertainty, but whatever the outcome, the pace of growth is expected to decelerate if only due to cyclical market conditions.”