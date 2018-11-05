Woodland setting frames these new builds perfectly

TWO pairs of brand new family homes are on the market with Warmingham estate agency.

Harewood House and Wilton House, with guide prices of £1,895,000 and £1,795,000 respectively, are in a delightful woodland setting within walking distance of Checkendon village.

The third house in this exclusive development by Hamden Homes, Elizabeth House, has already been sold.

Harewood House and Wilton House are approached from Uxmore Road, through electric gates that open on to a private shared driveway.

The houses both have forecourts with plenty of parking space, and large garages with storerooms above.

The professionally landscaped grounds and gardens are mainly lawned and wrap around the properties, and back on to an area of woodland.

Harewood House is beautifully appointed inside, with pale muted colours, tiled floors and a light, contemporary feel.

Extending to around 4,397 sq ft in total, it has five bedrooms, two with en suite bathrooms and three with en suite shower rooms.

The galleried entrance hall has a cloakroom and leads to a study and a dual-aspect sitting room on the left, with a comfortable family room on the right.

At the back of the house is a vast L-shaped kitchen-dining room with tall vaulted ceilings and bi-fold doors that lead out to a lovely wide stone terrace. There is a utility room off the kitchen, with its own external door.

Harewood House’s neighbour, Wilton House, extends to around 3,931 sq ft.

It also has five bedrooms — the master bedroom has an en suite bathroom, two of the other bedrooms have en suite shower rooms and there is a family bathroom upstairs.

The layout is slightly different to Harewood House, but it also incorporates a galleried entrance hall, a family room, a dual-aspect sitting room, a study, a utility room and a large kitchen-dining room with bi-fold doors.

Harewood House and Wilton House in Checkendon are available on a part-exchange basis if required.

Checkendon is a charming village close to Woodcote and Henley and is renowned for its equestrian centre. It has a thriving primary school, a church, a cricket club, a popular pub and a village shop.

The second pair of new-builds on the market with Warmingham are Argyll House and Braemar House close to the village of Lewknor — two beautiful family homes surrounded by trees and on the edge of open countryside.

With guide prices of £1,175,000 and £1,195,000 respectively, these four-bedroom houses are brightly lit with fresh and modern interior décor.

The houses have been developed by Chesterton Commercial and have plenty of character and points of architectural interest.

The kitchen-dining rooms are open-plan and have stone worktops, Neff appliances and grey bi-fold doors.

The houses are wired for ceiling mounted speakers and are fitted with CAT 6 data cabling in all of the rooms.

Argyll House and Braemar House both have four bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, two of which are en suite, and a family bathroom.

The bathrooms are fitted with sanitary ware and tiling by Hansgrohe and Villeroy & Boch, and the master bedroom suite also has a dressing room.

Downstairs, there is a stunning galleried and vaulted entrance hall with a tiled floor and wood trim, leading to the kitchen-dining room.

A cloakroom leads into a dual-aspect study at the front of each house.

There is a spacious open-plan kitchen-dining room in each house, with two sets of bi-fold doors opening out on to the patio in the garden, and a utility room with a separate entrance.

The dual-aspect sitting room also has bi-fold doors opening on to the garden, and a log-burning fireplace.

Approached via an electrically gated driveway, Argyll House and Braemar House each have a barn-style carport and a double garage, and professionally landscaped private gardens on plots of around half an acre each.

Lewknor is a small village in a rural location in between Watlington and Thame, on the edge of the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and is conveniently close to the M40.

For more information about these two pairs of new-build family homes, or to arrange a viewing, call Warmingham estate agency on (01491) 874144.

Harewood House and Wilton House in Checkendon are being jointly marketed by Savills in Henley on (01491) 843000.

At a glance...

HAREWOOD HOUSE AND WILTON HOUSE, UXMORE ROAD, CHECKENDON

• Bedrooms: five

• Receptions: four

• Gross internal area: Harewood House 4,397 sq ft, 408 sq m, Wilton House 3,931 sq ft, 365 sq m

Guide price: Harewood House £1,895,000, Wilton House £1,795,000

Joint Agents: Warmingham in Goring on (01491) 874144 and Savills in Henley on (01491) 843000.

ARGYLL HOUSE AND BRAEMAR HOUSE, LEWKNOR

• Bedrooms: four

• Receptions: three

• Gross internal area: Argyll House 3,076 sq ft, 285 sq m, Braemar House 3,079 sq ft, 286 sq m

Guide price: Argyll £1,175,000, Braemar £1,195,000

Agent: Warmingham in Goring on (01491) 874144