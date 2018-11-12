Monday, 12 November 2018

New apartments development is handy for the station and Henley’s riverfront

BALLARDS estate agents in Henley have published computer-generated images of the property development project currently under way at 43 Station Road.

The eight luxury homes at Cherwell House will be completed in the spring of 2019.

Cherwell House is situated on a small green set back from main road, around the corner from the iconic Grade II listed timber-fronted Imperial Hotel and its adjoining buildings.

Situated next door to the thriving community of small businesses in the Chiltern House Business Centre, Cherwell House is a short stroll from the railway station and a minute or so away from Henley’s riverfront.

On offer are six two-bedroom apartments ranging from £850,000 to £950,000, one of which has already been sold.

The two penthouses with guide prices of £1,100,000 have also already been sold.

The apartments have balconies with impressive views, lift access and secure parking.

For more information on the remaining five apartments, call Ballards on (01491) 411055 or pop into their Henley branch in Hart Street.

Property

