Family home with a country house feel

A SUBSTANTIAL five-bedroom family home in the village of Hurley is on the market with Hamptons International at a guide price of £2,500,000.

The house was built in brick and flint in 1998 and since then it has been extended and refurbished to a very high standard.

St Mary’s House has a traditional country house feel, the rooms are spacious and elegantly presented and arranged perfectly for modern family life.

The property is approached through solid electric gates and there is a gravel parking area for several cars.

The walled gardens are striking in their greenness and fullness, with a central lawn, well-established trees and hedges, stone paths and well-stocked flowerbeds.

The entrance lobby is fabulous, with a solid wooden door, wood floor, windows on three sides and two benches to sit on while you take your shoes off.

It opens into a reception hall, which has a cloakroom tucked under the staircase.

On the left of the reception hall is a large dual-aspect sitting room, and to the right is a lovely light dual-aspect drawing room with exposed beams and an open fireplace.

The kitchen-dining room is at the heart of the house. Plenty big enough for a large dining table and several comfy chairs, it is the perfect spot for a busy family to come and go and spend time together.

With ample storage units and an island, which serves as a two-person breakfast bar, the well-designed kitchen has a twin Butler sink with a window above it, mottled granite work surfaces, integrated appliances and an induction hob.

The kitchen leads to a separate dining room with French doors, and a convenient utility room.

A fantastic feature of this house is that all of the main reception rooms have doors that open on to a garden terrace that runs along the width of the front of the house, at the top of the garden.

From the kitchen there is a path that leads to a separate annexe building, which is currently being used as a home office but could easily be used as an art studio, a playroom or games room.

This room has a vaulted ceiling, its own shower and cloakroom, and big glass doors that open on to the garden.

Upstairs in the main house, the large master bedroom suite has an en suite bathroom and its own private dressing room, it also has a high vaulted ceiling and Velux windows.

One of the other bedrooms also has an en suite bathroom, and there are three additional bedrooms and two further bathrooms off the landing.

The bedrooms are tastefully decorated in pale contemporary colours, with white shutters and radiator covers and soft carpets underfoot.

St Mary’s House is situated in the quiet picturesque village of Hurley, on the river Thames between Henley and Marlow.

Hurley boasts one of the oldest inns in Britain, the Olde Bell pub. It is said that it was built in 1135 as the Hostelry of Hurley Priory, and has lush gardens and an immense amount of character oozing from its walls.

The Olde Bell is a popular drinking spot for locals, a cosy place to pop in to for a quick recuperative drink on the way back from London, a wedding venue and a hotel, and it also has some smart corporate facilities for business meetings and conferences.

St Mary the Virgin Church at Hurley, in the parish of Burchett’s Green, is also spectacularly ancient, possibly dating back to the year 700 AD.

The church was included in William the Conqueror’s Domesday Book of 1086, according to the church’s website, which states that Hurley then comprised of “a church, together with a mill, two fisheries, 25 villagers and ten slaves”.

Hurley has certainly changed a lot since those days, and it is now a delightful upmarket village in a fantastic location.

With its close proximity to Henley and Marlow and easy access to London, the surrounding countryside and all that the river has to offer, Hurley pretty much has it all.

For more information on St Mary’s House in Hurley, or to arrange a viewing, call Hamptons International on (01491) 260056.

At a glance...

ST MARY’S HOUSE, HURLEY

Bedrooms: five

Bathrooms: five

Receptions: four

Gross internal area: 3,467 sq ft / 322 sq m

Guide price: £2,500,000

Agent: Hamptons International on (01491) 260056