Converted former school house is still a class act

A CONVERTED former school in the centre of the village of Aldworth, nestled in the Berkshire Downs just to the west of Goring, is on the market with Warmingham estate agency at a guide price of £500,000.

Built around 1860, this unusual property has a huge amount of character and has been renovated and refurbished in a uniquely brilliant way.

The house has a flexible split-level floorplan with three bedrooms and three reception rooms.

Many of the old school’s original design features have remained intact, such as the Victorian floor tiles and some of the original wooden floorboards.

The structure’s timber framing has been left exposed in some of the rooms, and the vaulted ceilings give the house a light, open feel.

The entrance hall has a cloakroom and leads through to the kitchen, which has a short set of stairs going up to a dining room with a wood-burning stove.

The sitting room has a lovely high ceiling, a brick chimney and an open fire. Above it is a spacious mezzanine study stroke family room.

The master bedroom has an en suite bathroom and built-in storage, and there are also two further bedrooms and a shower room.

Outside, there is a traditional paved courtyard garden with a sun terrace, and some mature trees and plants that add shade and colour.

The property also benefits from a handy storage shed and log store.

For more information about this one-of-a-kind Victorian character property, or to arrange a viewing, call Warmingham on (01491) 874144.

At a glance...

OLD SCHOOL, ALDWORTH

• Bedrooms: three

• Receptions: three

• Bathrooms: two

• Gross internal area: 1,496 sq ft, 139 sq m

Guide price: £500,000

Agent: Warmingham in Goring on (01491) 874144