New development strikes ‘far from the madding crowd’ balance

THE title of Thomas Hardy’s fourth novel Far from the Madding Crowd is said to have been inspired by Thomas Gray’s 1751 poem Elegy written in a Country Churchyard, in which he summons up an image of “the cool sequestered vale of life”.

Whatever his inspiration, it is clear that Hardy wanted to describe what life was like in rural England and how much that life should be relished and revered.

In today’s rather frantic and frenzied world, it can be difficult to find a home in a location which is rural and calm, yet close enough to the bustling atmosphere associated with shops, restaurants, stations and airports which most of us invariably yearn for as an intrinsic part of 21st century life.

But exist it does.

In a small pocket of South Oxfordshire, only five miles from the amenities and transport facilities of the cosmopolitan and thriving town centre of Reading, with its vast array of shops and restaurants, lies the village of Sonning Common. Here, set amongst leafy avenues and wide open spaces, design-led developer, Bewley Homes, has created Lea Meadow.

A rarity for the area, Lea Meadow features beautifully designed properties built to stand the test of time.

The development has been created out of Bewley’s empathy with the existing environment, the firm’s passionate and meticulous attention to detail in terms of both layout and specification and, most emphatically, it is borne from its understanding of the necessity of living in a convenient and accessible location.

Steve Woodford, managing director of acting Reading estate agent Haslams, said: “In recent years, Reading has grown to be the capital of the Thames Valley and, with a thriving economy, we anticipate further growth in the market as the transport infrastructure continues to improve.

“This is one of the reasons we are seeing so much residential development in and around the town centre, with 40 sites currently active and 120 currently going through planning. In amongst all this construction, it can be difficult to see the differences from one development to another but, with Lea Meadow, the distinctions are clear — put simply, its stunning semi-rural location surrounded by the beauty of the Chiltern Hills and the high quality of property on offer.”

Bewley Homes is currently offering a selection of two-, four- and five-bedroom homes at Lea Meadow with Help to Buy and part-exchange available.

Help to Buy is available on properties priced up to £600,000.

For more information, call Bewley Homes on 0808 173 0003 or visit www.bewley.co.uk