House shows why Queen Street is royally popular

QUEEN Street is one of central Henley’s most visually striking residential streets.

It runs between Friday Street and Station Road, parallel with Reading Road and Thames Side, close to Henley’s shops and restaurants and a number of small businesses.

On the eastern side there are some attractive cottages with wrought iron gates and bay windows, along with some flats, the entrance to the quiet oasis of Queen Close, and a handful of larger residences with quirky

hand-painted facades at the Station Road end.

The western side of Queen Street is lined with tall elegant Victorian terraced houses, which were nearly all designed and built by Thomas Hamilton, one of Henley’s leading builders in the late 19th century, who once lived at number 22.

One of these stunning Victorian houses is on the market with Philip Booth Esq, at a guide price of £1,249,000.

Number 36 Queen Street is a four-storey family home that has recently been refurbished to a very high standard throughout.

It has a classic Victorian tiled front path and a bay window at the front that rises up through two storeys to the roof.

The entrance hall gives a great first impression, with its plaster mouldings, decorative arch and stairs leading up to the first floor.

It leads to a central hallway that has a cloakroom, lots of built-in storage space and access to the utility room.

At the front of the house is a gorgeous sitting room with two doors, shutters on the windows, a wooden floor and a wood-burning stove in the decorative fireplace.

At the back of the house is a big live-in kitchen-breakfast room. This room is super bright and airy, as it has a vaulted ceiling with two large roof lights that let the natural daylight flood in.

The kitchen has a large central island, white fitted units, two

built-in ovens, space for an American style fridge-freezer, a dishwasher, and lights that come on when you open the drawers.

There are some interesting lighting features in this room and plenty of space for two sofas, which makes it a very friendly and sociable living space.

One of the many wow factors in this house is the modern dining room that has been added on to the kitchen. Finished in stylish dark grey, it has a vaulted ceiling and a big three-panel bi-fold door that opens on to the garden.

The lower ground floor has been professionally tanked so that it is completely watertight and makes a cosy and useful living space. There is a shower room down there, a double bedroom and a snug that could be used as another bedroom.

Upstairs on the first floor there are two beautifully presented bedrooms and a family bathroom which has loads of character features, including a traditional Victorian style roll-top bath, in perfect keeping with a house of this vintage.

The first floor landing leads up to the master bedroom suite on the top floor, which is generously proportioned and stretches all the way from the front to the back of the house and has an en suite bathroom, a seating area and ample storage space.

The back garden is walled and terraced, with plenty of shrubs, mature trees and a back gate.

The renovation and redecoration work in this house has been extensive, making it into a lovely modern home. The project has included a new central heating system, wooden floors on the ground floor, underfloor heating, double-glazing and new carpets.

A highly sought-after residential road with history and style in abundance, Queen Street is just a few minutes’ walk from the river and the railway station.

Many of the historic houses in this area of Henley were constructed during a period of rapid growth during the Victorian era, between the late 1870s and around 1910.

Queen Street residents were generally tradesmen or their widows in those days, with recorded occupations including a brewer, a cabinet maker, a farmer, a coal merchant and a grocer.

Things have changed a bit since then. Queen Street is now home to a unique mix of growing families, young professionals and people of all ages from many walks of life — and it is renowned for its community spirit and occasional street party.

At a glance...

36 QUEEN STREET, HENLEY

Bedrooms: four/five

Bathrooms: three

Receptions: one/two

Gross internal area: 2,314 sq ft, 215 sq m

Guide price: £1,249,000

Agent: Philip Booth Esq on (01491) 635343