Developer names new operations director

DESIGN-led developer Bewley Homes has promoted Peter Carpinelli to the position of operations director.

Mr Carpinelli, who joined Bewley Homes as development director in May this year, had previously worked as a managing director for Linden, Redrow and David Wilson Homes and regional director for a number of national housebuilders.

Bewley Homes managing director Andrew Brooks, said: “Since joining Bewley Homes, Peter has made an exceptional contribution to our business drawn from his many years’ experience of, and within, the industry.

“Our business has seen substantial growth over the past six years and, with further growth part of the future strategy of our business, it is appropriate that, at this pivotal time, responsibility for the day to day operational side of the business is passed on to a capable and knowledgeable member of our team to enable me to dedicate my time to the acquisition of land, finance and driving the business forward.”

Mr Carpinelli’s remit will include overseeing the direction of the technical, commercial, construction, sales and marketing and customer care departments.

He said: “I am excited about my new role of operations director. The area of responsibility of this new role is very wide and I therefore aim to bring a good all-round knowledge and experience, gained over my many years at a senior level, to assist Andrew in planning various different operational activities to develop within the wider team, as well as the most efficient processes to take our business forward into our next chapter.

“I am a great believer that design is the silent ambassador of a brand and so it is at Bewley Homes. Our goal for the business is to safeguard and augment the efficiency of the company’s operation to facilitate its planned growth, whilst also staying true to our founding principles of creating beautifully designed homes, built to an exacting standard, in highly sought-after locations.”

He added: “Between them, our management team at Bewley has many years of experience in the industry and I feel privileged to be working with such a dedicated and knowledgeable team of people — each one a specialist within their respective field.

“This, along with the strong motivational work ethic that exists throughout the entire Bewley team, provides our business with the most solid of foundations with which to grow and succeed whilst staying true to our core values.”