Festive lights create a winter wonderland

THE tradition of bringing Christmas trees into the home started in Germany many centuries ago.

They became fashionable in England in the 1840s, after the Illustrated London News printed a woodcut illustration of Queen Victoria, her German husband Prince Albert and their children gathered around a Christmas tree at Windsor Castle.

Victoria was a popular queen, and suddenly everyone who could afford a Christmas tree wanted one.

In those days people used candles and home-made ornaments to decorate their trees. They also hung edible treats from the branches, with baubles and tinsel coming along in more recent years.

Nowadays, it is rare to have a Christmas tree without strings of fairy lights wrapped around it — the only question is whether you go for white or colourful lights, blinking or not.

Outdoor lights are becoming increasingly the norm at Christmas time too. Every year, more and more people hang twinkling icicles from the roof, light up the windows with snowflakes and wrap fairy lights around the front garden.

The houses in and around Henley have plenty of sparkling Christmas lights on display this week, with some people going to great lengths to shine festive cheer across their neighbourhoods.

The residents of Chilterns End Close, near the top of Greys Road, group together each year to make their street into a festive winter wonderland.

And on Noble Road, just off the Reading Road close to Tesco, there is a house covered from top to bottom with illuminated Christmas lights, complete with giant inflatable characters and snowmen in the garden.