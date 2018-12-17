Spacious family home also has a two-bedroom annexe

WARGRAVE is a picturesque village between Henley and Twyford, on the other side of the river from Shiplake.

It has a small number of shops, a church, and just about everything else its residents might need — including a primary school and a secondary academy named after Robert Piggott.

The village has two marinas and a boating club that offers watery fun for sports people and families alike, including rowing, kayaking, canoeing, skiffing, punting, dinghies and paddle boards.

A variety of pubs and restaurants entertain and feed the locals in Wargrave — Weir Grove, the Bull Hotel, the St George and Dragon, the Greyhound Inn, the Old Post Office café and the Italian Da Toni.

Wargrave even has a group of chocolatiers who host chocolate-making workshops and parties at Rosie’s Chocolate Factory on Sheeplands Farm.

Just outside the centre of Wargrave is Willow Lane, a quiet and prestigious no through road.

Creekside, a substantial seven-bedroom house on Willow Lane, is on the market with Savills at a guide price of £3,250,000.

The property sits in around 1.55 acres of land, stretching along 345 ft of riverfront that is separated from the garden by an iron fence and a gate.

The layout inside the house offers a great deal of flexibility and plenty of options for remodelling or redevelopment, subject to the usual planning consents.

The main house faces the river and has living accommodation arranged over three floors.

The entrance hall has a cloakroom and a staircase to the first floor, and leads into the drawing room and dining room.

The drawing room is fabulous, and has a fireplace and French doors leading outside to the garden terrace.

The doors between the drawing room and the dining room can be opened up to make one big room, making this an ideal space for entertaining.

Both rooms lead to the south-facing conservatory, which has three walls of glass, doors on to the garden terrace and an incredible view of the river.

The kitchen is brightly lit with natural daylight. It has an island with a hob, fitted wall and floor kitchen units with chrome trim, and shiny grey counter tops.

The kitchen leads through to a cosy sitting room, from where you can also access the conservatory and the garden.

Upstairs on the first floor, the master bedroom suite has a dressing room and en suite bathroom. There are also two further bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and a family bathroom.

Bedrooms four and five are up on the second floor. One of these is en suite, there is a family bathroom up there too and, for heat-lovers, a wooden sauna and a solarium.

At the back of Creekside there is an adjoining annexe building with a triple garage, and living accommodation up on the first and second floors.

The space in the annexe could potentially be joined up with the main house, to make it bigger, or it could be used as a self-contained flat or somewhere for guests to stay.

There is a living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom on the first floor, with a second bedroom on the floor above that.

The exterior of this large family home is painted in cream, with white window frames and a red tile roof.

The house is set in a large plot that is mainly lawn, with stone paths and paved areas, and a large number of mature trees and shrubs around the borders.

At the back of the house there is plenty of room for parking in the area outside the triple garage and annexe.

The property has an outdoor swimming pool and a boathouse, both of which have been recently restored, and there is also a useful storage shed and a plant room.

This property represents a rare opportunity to purchase a spacious family home on a large plot of land in one of Wargrave’s most desirable locations.

A branch train line connects Wargrave with Henley, Shiplake and Twyford, and there are good road and rail links to Reading, Maidenhead and London.

For more information about Creekside on Willow Lane, or to arrange a viewing, call Savills on (01491) 843000.

At a glance...

CREEKSIDE, WILLOW LANE, WARGRAVE

• Bedrooms: seven (five in the main house, two in the annexe)

• Bathrooms: six (five in the main house, one in the annexe)

• Receptions: five (four in the main house, one in the annexe)

• Other: triple garage, 345 ft river frontage, boathouse, solarium and sauna, conservatory, outdoor pool, 1.55 acres of garden

• Gross internal area: 4,428 sq ft, 411 sq m (main house), 848 sq ft, 79 sq m (annexe), 6,128 sq ft, 569 sq m (total including garage, shed and plant room)

Guide price: £3,250,000

Agent: Savills on (01491) 843000