Family home on the Fair Mile is very close to town

TWO thousand years ago, Mary and Joseph had a long journey on the back of a donkey from Nazarus to Bethlehem.

According to the Bible story that we know so well, there was nowhere available for them to stay so they had to rest in a humble stable.

The baby Jesus was born there and laid down to sleep in a hay-filled manger, a type of trough for animal feed, surrounded by sheep and lowing cattle.

What a strikingly different world that was then, and yet the nativity scene is still faithfully re-enacted every December, here in the UK and all around the world.

Over 3,000 miles away from the stable in the Christmas story, a house that was originally built on the plot of an entirely different stable building is on the market.

The Old Stabling is a charming three-bedroom family home on the Fair Mile, very close to the centre of Henley, and is being marketed jointly by Robinson Sherston and Knight Frank at a guide price of £1,250,000.

The house has been completely renovated to create a modern contemporary dwelling with some architecturally interesting features.

A double-facing wood burner is cleverly positioned inside the wall that partially separates the open-plan drawing room and family room, emitting warmth to both areas.

Making it cosier still, the ground floor has been fitted with underfloor heating throughout.

The large family room window overlooking the front garden has an interesting design, it is arched with a decorative surround on the outside.

The front door opens into an entrance hall with a cupboard under the stairs and doors into the two reception rooms.

Both the drawing room and the family room have double French doors that open out to the private back garden, making the main living space extremely light and bright.

There are also double French doors leading out from the kitchen to the garden.

The attractive and spacious modern kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and floor units, a butler’s sink with a mixer tap, marble work surfaces and back splashes, a double oven and shiny chrome accessories.

Upstairs on the first floor there is a large master bedroom suite with a fabulously tall vaulted ceiling, a dressing area and an en suite shower room.

There are two further bedrooms upstairs, both of which have fitted storage cupboards.

In between them is the family bathroom, which is painted white with an elegant bathtub, low-level lighting and marble tiles on the floor and walls.

The master bedroom and second bedroom both have doors leading out to small balconies that overlook the back garden.

The exterior of The Old Stabling has been painted pale grey, and features wood panelling on the upper section and the type of grey window frames that are so popular nowadays.

The house has a well-maintained garden with a paved terrace — accessible from both the two reception rooms and the kitchen — which will be perfect for al fresco dining when the weather warms up a bit.

The house has an electric five-bar gate and a long gravel driveway with plenty of parking space for several cars.

Much of the outside space is laid to lawn, with well-established trees, plants and bushes dotted around the property.

There is also a garage, from where you can conveniently access the kitchen, downstairs cloakroom and family room, and a garden store outside.

Planning permission has been granted for the conversion of the garage into living space, a single-storey extension at the back of the house, an entrance porch, and a new car port.

The Old Stabling is located on the Fair Mile, between Cedar Court and Bowling Court, and is within easy walking distance of the Bell Street end of Henley.

Along the Fair Mile — the A4130 which stretches out from Northfield End towards Bix Nature Reserve, Lower and Middle Assendon, Nettlebed and Watlington — there is an eclectic mix of homes in different styles, shapes and sizes.

Modern apartments sit opposite quaint period cottages, alongside massive mansions hidden behind the trees, with some modern family homes tucked away on cul-de-sacs.

The Old Stabling is an attractive detached property, available to either buy or to let.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911 or Knight Frank on (01491) 844900.

At a glance...

THE OLD STABLING, 15A FAIR MILE, HENLEY

• Bedrooms: three

• Bathrooms: two

• Receptions: two

• Internal area: 1,733 sq ft / 161 sq m

Guide price: £1,250,000

Agents: Robinson Sherston on (01491) 411911 and Knight Frank on (01491) 844900