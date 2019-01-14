Four-bed cottage blends elegance and character

THE familiar sound of Auld Lang Syne has come and gone and the Christmas decorations have now all been neatly packed away for another year.

This means that spring is on its way — a traditionally popular time for moving house, or at least redecorating or decluttering — and we are likely to see an increase in activity in the housing market over the coming months.

There are two strikingly different properties on the market with Warmingham, each one with a unique set of features.

At Cane End, a small rural hamlet close to Kidmore End, is Well Cottage, a charming part-thatched period property on the market at £850,000.

Dating back to the 17th century, this beautifully presented four-bedroom house has elegance and character in equal measure.

The interior is contemporary and traditional at the same time, with exposed beams and a country-cottage feel, along with some quirky design features.

The light and spacious entrance hall leads to the rest of the ground floor accommodation, including a dining room with a wooden floor and double doors that lead out to the garden.

The L-shaped kitchen-breakfast room is a fantastic open space perfect for the comings and goings of family life, and it leads down to a lovely big sitting room.

The sitting room has a wide brick fireplace with a wood-burning stove and double doors leading out to the garden. Beyond this room there is a separate utility/boot room.

Also on the ground floor is a bedroom that could easily be used as a playroom, a study or a family room, and a large family bathroom.

Upstairs is a double-aspect master bedroom with a dressing area and an en suite shower room, another family bathroom and two more bedrooms.

Well Cottage has a particularly private garden, stocked full of plants, shrubs and mature trees, a summer house and some useful outside storage spaces.

Also on the market with Warmingham is a very different type of property altogether.

Vale House in Upton, near Didcot, is a stunning newly built five-bedroom house in a rural village location at the foot of the Berkshire Downs.

It is on the market with a guide price of £1,500,000.

Sitting in a large plot of over two acres, this impressive house has spectacular views over the open countryside, formal lawned gardens, a paddock and a detached barn.

On the ground floor there is a large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room, and two separate reception rooms.

The kitchen is equipped with built-in appliances, an island breakfast bar and fitted wall and floor cabinets.

The triple-aspect sitting room has a set of bi-fold doors that lead outside to the garden and a wood-burning stove in a brick hearth.

There is also a study, a utility room and a cloakroom on the ground floor, with access through a well-lit vestibule to a double garage.

The house is decorated throughout in neutral pale colours, with wood floors and carpeting. At present it is a perfectly blank canvas that its new owners can bring their own style and interior design ideas to.

Up on the first floor there is a master bedroom suite with an en suite shower room, a dressing area and lots of storage space.

There is a large landing upstairs and four additional bedrooms, two of which are en suite, and a family bathroom too.

The master bedroom and the upstairs landing have both been fitted with Juliet balconies, with double doors that open inwards and offer views over the grounds and gardens.

An unusual and interesting feature of this house is the detached wooden barn/outbuilding in its grounds.

With more than 100 square metres of additional floor space inside and a very tall roof, the barn has great potential to be renovated or repurposed, subject to planning regulations.

The house is approached along a private gravel driveway and has ample parking space in front of the double garage.

Being a shiny brand new home, Vale House comes with a 10-year NHBC warranty, which is a special kind of insurance policy for new builds.

Both Well Cottage and Vale House benefit from being on the edge of the Chiltern Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty — the former on the north side and the latter on the south.

For more information about these properties or to arrange a viewing, call Warmingham estate agents on (01491) 874144.

At a glance...

WELL COTTAGE, CANE END

• Bedrooms: four

• Receptions: two

• Bathrooms: three

• Features: period property with part-thatched roof, private garden

• Internal area: 1,934 sq ft / 179 sq m

Guide price: £850,000

Agent: Warmingham in Goring on (01491) 874144

VALE HOUSE, UPTON

• Bedrooms: five

• Receptions: three

• Bathrooms: four

• Features: new build with 10-year NHBC warranty, detached barn

• Internal area: 3,063 sq ft / 284 sq m

Guide price: £1,500,000

Agent: Warmingham in Goring on (01491) 874144