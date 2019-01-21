Technical role’s key to design

DEVELOPER Bewley Homes has announced that Ian Mathewson is to head up its technical department.

Ian, who has worked for the firm for the past eight years, has over 30 years’ experience in the industry and is perfectly placed to oversee the management of the department which is intrinsically involved in all aspects of housing design and innovation for Bewley Homes products.

Bewley Homes Managing Director, Andrew Brooks, said: “While we are always keen to support new talent within Bewley Homes, it is a wonderful thing to be able to recognise and reward talent from those already within our business. Ian has been acting as interim head of our technical department since earlier this year. In that time he has stepped up to the challenge, made an enormous contribution to our business and has proved to be the strongest candidate for this important position within our company and I would like to offer him my hearty congratulations on a thoroughly well deserved promotion.”