UK’s most expensive streets are revealed

ILCHESTER Place in the heart of London’s Holland Park has been named the most expensive residential street in England and Wales.

Anyone looking to buy a home in the road could expect to pay around £15.6million according to research from Lloyds Bank.

For £13.7million, they could own a property in Eaton Square in Belgravia, which sits within Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea.

Belgravia has an affluent and fashionable reputation, attracting wealthy buyers to its many large iconic white stucco-fronted residences.

Of the top 20 most expensive streets, 10 are in London, and the top seven most prestigious addresses are in the prime residential areas of Kensington and Chelsea and the City of Westminster. All of these streets have an average price tag of more than £11million, with three over £13million.

Knightsbridge is third (£13,371,000), followed by Kensington Road (£12,925,000). Carlyle Square (£11,904,000), Campden Hill (£11,363,000) and Chesham Place (£11,302,000) make up the remaining £11million-plus streets.

Andrew Mason, mortgage products director at Lloyds Bank, said: “The prime London boroughs of Westminster and Kensington and Chelsea continue to top the tables in Britain’s most expensive streets.

“Although half of the 20 most expensive streets are in London, regions across England and Wales now all have at least one ‘million pound street’. In total, there are 76 of these prestigious addresses across the country.”

Outside London, the South East region’s most desirable addresses are located in the towns of Weybridge, Oxford and Leatherhead.

Camp End Road and East Road in Weybridge are the most expensive streets outside the capital with an average price of £5,632,000 and £4,911,000 respectively, followed by Charlbury Road in Oxford (£4,596,000). Leys Road (£4,025,000 and Queens Drive (£3,886,000), both in Leatherhead.

In the South West, three of the top five most expensive streets are in or close to Sandbanks in Poole, Dorset. Panorama Road (£2,593,000) is the most expensive followed by Brudenell Avenue (£2,089,000) with Bury Road (£2,012,000) making up the trio. Clifton Down, Bristol (£2,036,000) and Restronguet Point, Truro (£2,003,000) complete the list.

Cambridge accounts for the five most expensive streets in East Anglia. Most of these are close to the main university area in the CB2 and CB3 postal districts. Storeys Way in Cambridge is the most expensive street in East Anglia (£2,280,000) followed by Barrow Road (£1,975,000), Luard Road (£1,933,000), Maris Lane (£1,767,000) and then Newton Road (£1,706,000).

In Wales, Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno is the only £1million street in the country with an average price of £1,121,000. St Julian Street in Tenby is next (£897,000), followed by Llandaff Place in Cardiff (£856,000). Mill Road, Dinas Powys (£852,000) and Cardiff’s Cyncoed Road (£844,000).

In the West Midlands, Rising Lane in Solihull (£1,908,000), Ladywood Road (£1,572,000) and Bracebridge Road (£1,540,000) — both in Sutton Coldfield — are the three priciest addresses.

These are followed by Langley Road in Warwick (£1,461,000) and Chessetts Wood Road, Solihull (£1,415,000).

Cour D’Honneur in Burley, Oakham, is the most expensive street in the East Midlands with an average price of £1,496,000.

Two of the top five most expensive in the region are in Nottingham — Croft Road (£1,296,000) and Valley Road (£1,106,000).

Warren Hill in Leicester (£1,288,000) and Weston Road in Derby (£1,126,000) complete the top five.

In the North East, four out of the top five most expensive streets are in Newcastle, and in the North West the most expensive homes are found in Alderley Edge, Altrincham, Macclesfield and Knutsford.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the priciest area is the “Golden Triangle” between Harrogate, Wetherby and North Leeds.